ESPN college football analyst Robert Griffin III took a risk discussing Washington football and quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. on board a yacht this past weekend. Unfortunately, his gamble didn't pay off.

Griffin was discussing the team's season opener against Boise State football. He then talked about Penix, a lefty signal caller. With Penix under center, the team won eleven games in the 2022 NCAA season. In sharp contrast, Washington football won a combined seven games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

With that in mind, a giddy Robert Griffin III's “making waves” comment alluded to Washington football's success last season. Griffin then went to the boat deck and said, “I'm so excited for the college football season to be back. Let's go ahead and start this bad boy with a splash!”

Robert Griffin III then dropped his mic and dived into the water wearing his suit and full ESPN ensemble. Unfortunately, his athletic spread-eagle pose in mid-air caused his pants to rip in full view of the camera and millions of TV viewers.

College football is back with a splash…And a rip of pants!😂 pic.twitter.com/eUUaoS9Jla — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 2, 2023

Michael Penix, Jr. spent his first four seasons with Indiana football from 2018 to 2021. He had no issues in his first season with Washington football last season. The lefty had 4,541 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes in 2022. Amazingly, his numbers surpassed his previous production at Indiana. Penix led the nation's best-passing offense in 2022. He is ready to light up the scoreboard in his final year of eligibility this season.

Better yet, Michael Penix, Jr. is ready to make a run at the Heisman Trophy before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. For now, his goal is to lead Washington football to its second national title.