By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Monday, Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made a decision regarding his NFL future. He opted to return for the 2023 season, choosing to lead this Washington team one more time.

It now turns out that this decision from Penix could ultimately have a ripple effect within this Washington team. Leading wide receiver Rome Odunze may choose to come back next season due to his decision.

On Tuesday, while appearing on 93.3 KJR, Rome Odunze spoke about his future, and when he hopes to make a decision.

Via The Athletics Christian Caple:

“On with @933KJR, Washington WR Rome Odunze says Michael Penix Jr.’s return in 2023 is “crucial to my decision, for sure.” Says he’d like to decide within a week or so whether he’s coming back. Also says “there’s a good shot” he’s playing in the bowl game.”

During his appearance, Odunze was sure to acknowledge that the return of his QB1 could impact his future. He also noted that he may play in the Alamo Bowl when Washington takes on the Texas Longhorns.

It was clear throughout the entire season that Rome Odunze and Penix had developed a strong connection on the field. Michael Penix has thrown for 4,354 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions so far this season. Odunze proved to be his go-to target as he recorded 70 receptions for 1,088 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

There is also a chance that wide receiver Jalen McMillian also returns in 2023. If that is the case, the Huskies offense could be among the best in the nation.