Now that Bill Belichick is officially off the coaching carousel this offseason and will not be leading a team from the sidelines for the first time since 1991, many football fans are eager to know what the all-time great has planned for the immediate future. Naturally, his son, Steve Belichick, is being questioned on the subject.
The new defensive coordinator of the Washington football Huskies did not get into detail on the split between his father and the New England Patriots but was fairly forthcoming about what the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is looking to do during next NFL season.
“Honestly I wasn’t too involved with any of that stuff, he did his thing, I did my thing and that was kind of that, but he’s definitely pursuing some other stuff whether it’s TV or hopefully a regular on the Green Light or whatever it may be,” he said while appearing on Green Light with Chris Long.”
Bill Belichick might impress viewers if he gets a TV gig
The mere suggestion of Bill Belichick's television ambitions show that Steve is not so adherent to the “On to Cincinnati,” taciturn media-speaking style that has come to define his father over the last few decades. Many already expect this to be the 71-year-old's path before possibly returning to the NFL for the 2025-26 season, but it is still interesting to hear his son basically confirm the speculation.
Both Steve Belichick and two-time champion Chris Long- who played for the Patriots in 2016-17- spoke on the polarizing figure's hidden personality, emphasizing his dry sense of humor. Not that he cares, but showcasing that side might earn him some good will, especially in light of what is being depicted on Apple TV's Patriots docuseries.
Fans got a peak of what they might regularly see on a television network this fall when the master of the hoodie made a guest appearance on College GameDay last December. He also cracked a joke about Taylor Swift being the biggest catch of Travis Kelce's career in his weekly radio slot.
New England is quickly settling into the Jerod Mayo Era in Foxborough and Steve Belichick is transitioning to his role at Washington, but 2024 remains murky for Bill Belichick. An on-air job could fill up his calendar a bit more and change how much of the football world perceives him.