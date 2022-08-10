Ex-Washington State football HC Nick Rolovich’s $25 million move after being fired for refusing COVID vaccine

Former Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich, who was fired last year for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, is taking action against the university. Rolovich has filed a claim against the school and is seeking millions, as reported by the Associated Press.

The Press goes on to report that such a claim precedes an eventual “lawsuit against a state agency.” Rolovich has to wait at least 60 days after he filed the claim to sue, though. No such suit was filed as of Wednesday.

Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired last October for refusing Governor Jay Inslee’s state mandate that all employees take the COVID-19 vaccine. A practicing Catholic, the former Washington State football coach had applied for a religious exemption but was denied.

He became the first major college coach to be terminated over his vaccination status. Upon his termination, Rolovich was due to be paid an average annual salary of $3 million through the 2025 season. The university fired him “for cause”, which meant they didn’t have to honor the rest of his salary.

Given how things played out, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Nick Rolovich file a lawsuit against Washington State in the near future.