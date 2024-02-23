The Washington State Cougars will stay in the Grand Canyon State to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Washington State-Arizona State prediction, and pick.
Washington State defeated the Arizona Wildcats 77-74 on Thursday at the McKale Memorial Arena. Late in the game, Jaylen Wells hit a three-pointer with 25 seconds left while also drawing a foul. Wells hit his free throw. Then, Isaac Jones blocked a shot by Caleb Love, but the Arizona got another possession. Love traveled, and Wells dropped two more free throws to win the game.
Wells finished with 27 points while shooting 9 for 16 from the floor, including 6 for 10 from the triples. Additionally, Jones had 16 points. Rueben Chimelu had 12 points and 11 rebounds while going 6 for 7. Overall, the Cougars shot 41.9 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the triples. They also held Arizona to 44.8 percent from the floor, including 27.8 percent from the three-point line.
Arizona State lost 84-82 in overtime at home to the Washington Huskies. At first, they trailed 45-24 at halftime. But they battled back to tie the game with six seconds left in the game, thanks to a layup by Frankie Collins. Later, they trailed 84-82 in the extra period. But Kamari Lewis and Shawn Phillips Jr. both missed shots. The Sun Devils shot 38.6 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from the three-point line. Also, they shot just 67.9 percent from the charity stripe. They lost the board battle 47-39.
Arizona State has gone 31-30 against Washington State since 1991. Last season, the Cougars destroyed the Sun Devils 75-58 at home. The teams have split the last 10 games. Moreover, the Sun Devils are 3-2 over five games at home.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Arizona State Odds
Washington State: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -225
Arizona State: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +184
Over: 136.5 (-110)
Under: 136.5 (-110)
How to Watch Washington State vs. Arizona State
Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Washington State comes into this game with a 15-12 mark against the spread. Additionally, they are 9-9 against the spread as the favorite. The Cougars are also 5-4 against the spread on the road. Moreover, they are 0-2 as the road favorite against the spread. The Cougars are also 10-6 against the spread against the Pac-12 conference.
Washington State is now the top team in the conference and is 12-4 in the Pac-12. Now, they hope to build off their momentum against a much weaker Arizona State team. They won their last game despite a bad game from Rice. Despite that, he is averaging 15.5 points per game. But his shooting is still bad. Currently, he is hitting 44.6 percent from the field, including 31.8 percent from the triples.
Jones is another weapon. Ultimately, he is averaging 15.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Jones is also shooting 58.8 percent from the floor. Now, the Cougars will hope he can continue to play well. Wells is managing 11.8 points per game. Also, he is shooting 45 percent from the floor, including 45.9 percent from the triples. Jakimovski is averaging 10.4 points per game. However, he is shooting 38 percent from the triples.
Washington State will cover the spread if their best players can produce. Then, they need to force Arizona State into making mistakes.
Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Arizona State will come into this showdown with a 12-15 record against the spread. Likewise, they are 7-7 against the spread as the underdog. The Sun Devils are also 7-6 against the spread at home. Likewise, they are 2-1 against the spread as the home underdog. The Sun Devils are also 9-7 against the spread when facing the Pac-12.
Arizona State is currently 7-9 in the Pac-12. Now, they need to avoid the bad start. Collins can help them get there. Currently, he is averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Jose Perez is averaging 13 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 42.6 percent from the floor, including 41 percent from the triples. Adam Miller is averaging 11.8 points per game. Likewise, Jamiya Neal is averaging 11.6 points per game, including 42.2 percent from the floor.
Arizona State will cover the spread if they can avoid the sluggish start. Then, they need to contain Rice and Wells.
Final Washington State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick
Washington State was the first team to hand the Wildcats a home loss. Now, they need to avoid the letdown as they play an Arizona State team that is inconsistent. Expect the Cougars to be up for the challenge and find a way to control the tempo. They are certainly capable of winning this game on the road by 10 points. All they need to do is execute. Washington State covers on the road.
Final Washington State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -5.5 (-110)