ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Thursday with a matchup between Washington State and Santa Clara. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington State-Santa Clara prediction and pick.

In a highly anticipated West Coast Conference showdown, Washington State heads to Santa Clara looking to build momentum after their stunning upset of the then No. 16 Gonzaga. The Broncos, led by Tyeree Bryan's career-high 35 points, will test the Cougars' defense, which typically allows 43.3% opponent shooting. Santa Clara enters with confidence after their road victory, shooting 46.2% from the field this season. The game promises intense action, with both teams hungry to prove themselves in conference play. Tip-off is set for Thursday at 8 p.m., streaming on CBS Sports Network, offering fans a must-watch mid-season clash.

Here are the Washington State-Santa Clara College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Santa Clara Odds

Washington State: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +155

Santa Clara: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 157.5 (-115)

Under: 157.5 (-105)

How to Watch Washington State vs. Santa Clara

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington State Cougars are poised to secure a victory against Santa Clara in their upcoming matchup, thanks to their impressive offensive prowess and balanced scoring attack. The Cougars have been lighting up the scoreboard this season, averaging a robust 81.5 points per game, which significantly outpaces Santa Clara who gives up 74.9 points per contest. This offensive firepower is led by the dynamic guard Nate Calmese, who's averaging 17.3 points and 4.7 assists per game, while also contributing 2.1 steals on the defensive end. The Cougars' offensive arsenal doesn't stop there, with four other players averaging double figures, including LeJuan Watts (13.8 points, 7.9 rebounds) and Dane Erikstrup (12.7 points). This balanced scoring makes Washington State a challenging team to defend, as opponents can't simply focus on shutting down one player.

Defensively, the Cougars have been equally impressive, holding opponents to a 43.3% field goal percentage while shooting 49.4% themselves2. This defensive efficiency, coupled with their ability to force turnovers (7.8 steals per game as a team), should give them an edge against Santa Clara. With their current 15-5 record and fourth place standing in the WCC, the Cougars have momentum on their side. Their recent 92-70 victory over Portland demonstrates their ability to dominate games, and this form should carry over into their matchup with Santa Clara. All these factors combined make Washington State the clear favorite to emerge victorious in this contest.

Why Santa Clara Will Cover The Spread/Win

Santa Clara is poised to secure a victory against Washington State in their upcoming matchup, riding high on the momentum of their recent upset win over Gonzaga. The Broncos' offensive firepower, averaging an impressive 80.7 points per game, will be a formidable challenge for the Cougars' defense. Led by the red-hot Tyeree Bryan, who recently exploded for a career-high 35 points against Gonzaga, Santa Clara's perimeter shooting is a major threat. Bryan's ability to knock down seven 3-pointers in a single game demonstrates the team's potential to light up the scoreboard from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Broncos boast a balanced scoring attack with players like Adama Bal and Christoph Tilly contributing significantly to their offensive output.

Defensively, Santa Clara has shown resilience, holding opponents to a 43.8% field goal percentage while shooting a more efficient 46.2% themselves. This defensive prowess, combined with their rebounding advantage of 35.3 boards per game compared to their opponents' 33.7, gives them a significant edge in controlling the pace of the game. The Broncos' recent success in conference play, sitting at 5-2 in the West Coast Conference, demonstrates their ability to perform under pressure. With the game scheduled at home, Santa Clara will benefit from the energy of their home crowd, where they've posted a strong 7-2 record this season7. Given their recent giant-killing performance against Gonzaga and their statistical advantages, Santa Clara is well-positioned to continue their winning ways against Washington State.

Final Washington State-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated West Coast Conference clash, Washington State heads to Santa Clara looking to continue their dominant form. The Cougars, riding momentum from recent road victories, will challenge a Broncos team who is riding high off of their win against Gonzaga. Santa Clara averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, which could test Washington State's defense that allows 7.3 opponent 3-pointers. With both teams hungry for a conference win, expect an intense battle. Washington State's balanced scoring and recent road success give them a slight edge in what promises to be a competitive matchup between two talented WCC squads as Washington State covers the spread on the road in this Thursday night clash.

Final Washington State-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick: Washington State +4.5 (-112), Over 157.5 (-115)