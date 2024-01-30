USMNT star Tim Weah stole the spotlight with a remarkable last-second tackle that stopped Empoli's Matteo Cancellieri from sealing a victory

In a dramatic showdown between Juventus and Empoli, USMNT star Tim Weah stole the spotlight with a remarkable last-second tackle that stopped Empoli's Matteo Cancellieri from sealing a victory, reported by GOAL. The match concluded in a 1-1 draw, but Weah's defensive heroics played a pivotal role in salvaging a point for the 10-man Juventus squad.

Juventus faced an uphill battle after Arkadiusz Milik received an early red card, reducing the team to 10 players. Dusan Vlahovic capitalized on the numerical advantage, firing home a close-range goal to put Empoli in the lead. However, Empoli's lead was short-lived as they found themselves facing a resilient Juventus side.

USMNT talent Tim Weah, brought on just before the hour mark to replace Fabio Miretti, showcased his impact on the game. With minutes ticking away, Weah executed a perfectly timed sliding challenge, denying Cancellieri a clear one-on-one opportunity to score. The crucial defensive play proved instrumental in preventing Empoli from securing a late winner.

While Weah has encountered challenges securing a starting position under Massimiliano Allegri, his contributions off the bench have been notable. In the 77th minute, he created a significant chance with a well-placed cross, injecting intensity into Juventus' attacking efforts as they sought a decisive goal.

Looking ahead, Juventus is set for a high-stakes clash against Inter on February 4 at San Siro. Weah, alongside fellow USMNT teammate Weston McKennie, will aim to inspire Juventus to secure three points in this top-of-the-table encounter. The outcome of this crucial match could potentially shape the race for the Scudetto in the ongoing Serie A season.

