In a surprising turn of events, Jordan Henderson finds himself in the midst of a transfer deadlock at Al-Ettifaq, despite confirmed talks with Ajax and interest from Juventus, reported by GOAL. The former Liverpool captain embarked on a new football journey in the summer of 2023, joining forces with ex-Reds legend Steven Gerrard in the Saudi Pro League in a £12 million ($15m) move.

Recent reports suggest that Henderson, who left Anfield for a fresh challenge, is now seeking an exit from Saudi Arabia merely months after embracing the new venture. Allegedly, his family is grappling with the adjustment to life outside of Europe, prompting the midfielder to explore options elsewhere. However, Al-Ettifaq seems resolute in their decision not to entertain Henderson's desire to leave before the closure of the January transfer window.

Ajax has thrown their hat into the ring as a potential destination for Henderson, with the Eredivisie club confirming ongoing discussions. Ajax's interim boss, John van’t Schip, stated, “I can confirm the club and Henderson are talking. He has to deal with his club now.” Serie A powerhouse Juventus has also emerged as a suitor for the experienced midfielder.

The stumbling block in Jordan Henderson's desired move seems to stem from Al-Ettifaq's reluctance to greenlight a loan deal. Such an arrangement would still necessitate the Saudi club to cover a portion of Henderson's substantial contract, a scenario they seem unwilling to entertain. Consequently, the England international might find himself staying put until at least the summer, facing an unforeseen obstacle in his quest for a new chapter in his football career.