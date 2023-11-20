Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady was involved in an altercation with a person who was taken into custody for DUI and more.

Wayne Brady got into an altercation with DUI driver

This incident happened on a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California. Apparently, after the car struck Brady's car, the two drivers got into an argument which turned physical.

The comedian and actor called 911, but the driver took off before any authorities arrived, TMZ reported.

Police eventually caught up to the driver who fled the scene and arrested him for battery, DUI, and hit-and-run.

As for Wayne Brady being okay, he didn't even need to be taken to the hospital — so it couldn't have been too brutal of a fight. However, sources told TMZ that he was “banged up” and sore. It sounds like the host will also be taking it easy for a bit.

A source told PEOPLE, “Wayne is so upset about this incident with [a] drunk driver. As a father, he was just thankful it was not his daughter or anyone's child dealing with this.”

The daughter that's being referenced is Maile, who's 20. She came about when Brady was married to ex-wife Mandie Taketa. They were married from 1999 to 2008.

Recently, Wayne made headlines when he came out as pansexual. “I'm not hiding anything now,” he told Entertainment Tonight back in September.

As a reputation for being one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, we're hoping Wayne Brady can move past the incident and continue to entertain us all.