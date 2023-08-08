Wayne Brady is getting real with his authentic self. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the “Let's Make A Deal” host revealed that he is pansexual.

“In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn't say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” Brady told the outlet Monday (Aug 7). “So, I came to pansexual because — and I know that I'm completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place. I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

The “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” said that through self-discovery, he was able to figure out what defined his sexuality the best.

“Once I opened that door to myself though, I had to start learning about myself, and I had to start owning up to things that maybe I'd either repressed, suppressed, or just didn't want to deal with,” Brady said. “I gave joy at work. But the pity is then I come home, and I don't have that joy.”

“I have to love myself,” Brady continued. “And that's when I realized that I had a problem because if I can spend everything on stage and on camera but then I come home and there is a love deficit, what is going on? That was my rock bottom.”

He was previously married to Mandie Taketa, with whom he shares 20-year-old daughter Maile. He was also previously married to Diana Lasso.

Right now, Brady says he is single and is not necessarily looking for a partner at this time.

“I am single, but it's not about being with someone right now. I've got some work to do still,” Brady said. “Then, Wayne as a single, open-minded pansexual can make a decision and be free and open to other people.”