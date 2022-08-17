‘We definitely took it to heart’: Packers rookie WR reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ harsh criticism

Aaron Rodgers made headlines recently after he brazenly called out the Green Bay Packers rookies following their preseason opener. Rodgers challenged the rookies to rise to the occasion and step up in order to help backup quarterback Jordan Love, who struggled against the 49ers, throwing three interceptions. One Packers rookie wideout addressed the comments made by Rodgers and revealed that the star QB’s words were not lost on his young teammates, via Kyle Malzhan. Samori Toure spoke on Rodgers’ comments after practice on Wednesday, indicating that the team’s rookies know they need to step up.

“We definitely took it to heart,” Toure said in response to Rodgers’ comments. “As young receivers, we’re always looking for ways to get better and when the quarterback tells us to rise to the occasion, that’s what we got to do.”

While Rodgers did face some criticism for his callout of the Packers’ rookie wide receivers, it seems there are no hard feelings from the group of young playmakers. If anything, Rodgers’ comments appear to have lit a fire under the team, which is likely what the veteran quarterback was hoping for when he made those remarks.

Green Bay has a handful of rookie wide receivers this year after watching playmakers such as Davante Adams and Marques Valdez-Scantling leave the organization. The likes of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure will all look to answer Rodgers’ call and make Jordan Love’s job easier in the Packers’ second preseason game.

During their preseason opener, Love completed 13-of-24 pass attempts for 176 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Toure caught three receptions for 42 yards in the game, while fellow rookie Romeo Doubs hauled in three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.

So far, it seems as if Rodgers’ criticism has had the desired effect. Now, the Packers rookies need to live up to expectations on the field.