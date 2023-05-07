ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Just 48 hours after the Golden State Warriors pummeled the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2, the roles were reversed for Game 3.

The Warriors, coming off two massive road wins in their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, were taken for a ride in Crypto.com Arena in what ended up as a 30-point defeat.

LA outperformed Golden State in virtually every category on Saturday, which resulted in Klay Thompson describing it as a flat-out “punking” from LeBron James and co.

“We got punked tonight, unfortunately. On the boards. on the glass. At the free throw line. It’s on us to watch the film, dissect it, and be better.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"We got punked tonight." — Klay on tonight's loss pic.twitter.com/SJyHElfs8c — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2023

Both sides are stacked with veterans and former champions, which lends to the idea that this could be a series that very well goes the distance. But the reality is that every game is crucial here and could completely alter the complexion of the series. Should the Warriors falter in Game 4, surrendering a 3-1 lead to the Lakers would be catastrophic for their chances. Erasing Game 3 from memory and executing in the next contest is key for Klay Thompson and Golden State.

“Just being mentally tougher and coming together as a team rather than splintering. Monday is a great opportunity for us to show what we’re about,” Thompson continued.

The Warriors looked toast after falling behind 0-2 agains the Kings then showed their championship pedigree to take four of the next five games. It’s a much harder task to do the same against a veteran Lakers side, but Golden State is up for the challenge.