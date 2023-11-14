Welcome to Wrexham's season three was ordered even before its second season finale which airs Nov. 14.

Before Welcome to Wrexham's season 2 finale, FX already ordered its third season. Season 3 is scheduled to be released in spring 2024, Variety reported.

The docuseries stars executive producers and team co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The show follows their story, along with the Wrexham Red Dragons and fans, in a bid to restore Wrexham AFC's former glory.

FX Entertainment Nick Grad said, “The wild global success of ‘Welcome to Wrexham' is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham.”

“It's a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago,” he continued.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought the Welsh team in 2020. The main goal of the club is to be promoted out of the National League. The National League is the fifth tier of English football league system.

The show's season one followed the two actors' acquisition of the team. Before that, Wrexham AFC was owned by the Wrexham Supporter's Trust, a fan-operated company. Season one ended with the team's defeat against Grimsby and failure to be promoted out of the National League.

The current season deals with the team doubling down on their efforts to get promoted. The show weaves back and forth between the games and the lives of the players of the fans. It often shows profiles of the Red Dragons and members of the Wrexham community.

Welcome to Wrexham's season 2 finale will air Nov. 14, 10 PM ET on FX.