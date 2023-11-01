Victor Wembanyama did some really impressive things in the Spurs' comeback win over Kevin Durant and the Suns on Tuesday.

He's good for one or two every game. OK, he's probably good for three or four of them. Actually, he's good for five – seemingly every outing. And so we present our daily dose of the five ‘Woah!' and ‘What did I just see' moments of the latest Victor Wembanyama performance of his fledgling NBA career. The top overall pick proved instrumental in the San Antonio Spurs' improbable 115-114 victory against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

“Anything you can do, I can do better”

TNT color commentator Reggie Miller uttered those words after Wembanyama took just one dribble to get from the three-point line to the middle of the paint. He then picked up his right-handed dribble, elevated over Drew Eubanks and with his outstretched left arm dunked on the Suns' big man, sending Miller and play-by-play Brian Anderson into disbelief. Wemby's first highlight of the night followed a Durant slam, but as Miller noted, eclipsed what proved a warm-up act by the 13-time NBA All-Star.

Catch and shoot

Though 2/6 from the three-point line isn't going to blow anyone away, Victor Wembanyama continues to shoot well off the pass in rhythm. His first three-pointer of the night came off an assist from Tre Jones with 10:17 remaining in the third quarter. His other trey came early in the fourth off a turn and shoot courtesy of a Devin Vassell pass. Wemby's game off the dribble is a work in progress. He's facing much better athletes with consistently bothersome length for the first time in a career that's already seen a couple of pro seasons in France. As he adjusts, his sound stroke will serve as perhaps the biggest aspect of his blossoming game.

Sneaky height

Hardly anyone makes Kevin Durant uncomfortable. Then again, hardly anyone is 7'4. Wembanyama bothered Durant into a miss early in Tuesday night's thrilling Spurs last-second victory.

“He's a unique player. He's going to be a force in this league in this league for a long time. Once he continues to get experience under his belt, he's just going to get even better'” said the two-time NBA champion with the Warriors.

Durant did manage to hit a tough shot over the 19-year-old French phenom later to end the first quarter.

To start the fourth, Wemby's block of Jordan Goodwin's three-point attempt led to a Vassell dunk that brought the Spurs within nine with under 9:30 to go and jump-started the Spurs rally.

The big guy does the little things

Seconds after the transitional block that led to Vassell's slam, Wemby threw one up in the lane when he heard a whistle. The ball, traveling a shorter distance than normal off a shot, found its way through the net. Half a minute later, Wembanyama found a cutting Cedi Osman for a good look and a bucket that kept the Silver and Black coming.

Better late than never

As he did in the season-opening loss to the Dallas Mavericks and in the Spurs' first win vs. the Houston Rockets, Victor Wembanyama saved his best for last. He scored all four of San Antonio's points in the final minute – on a jumper that had to go down to keep SA in striking distance and on a follow dunk that brought them within one in the waning moments – before the steal off Durant and lay up by Keldon Johnson that won it with 1.2 left.