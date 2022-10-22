‘We’re facing a heavyweight opponent’: Aaron Boone gets real on Astros with Yankees down two games in ALCS

The New York Yankees backs are already against the wall in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, and manager Aaron Boone is well aware of that. The Yankees find themselves down 2-0 in their series against the ‘Stros with the series shifting back to New York, and Boone knows that his team is going to have to figure things out fast if they want to avoid a quick loss to Houston in this series.

Boone didn’t hold anything back when discussing the situation the Yankees are in. He knows the Astros are a strong team, and that if they don’t find answers to their early struggles, they will be out of the playoffs before they know it. Boone clearly respects his opponent, but he knows that he is running out of time to get his team into this series.

Via Mark Berman:

“Aaron Boone: ‘We’re facing a heavyweight opponent, especially on the bump.'”

Aaron Boone isn’t wrong in labeling the Astros as a heavyweight, because they are. They haven’t lost a game in the playoffs yet, and they really don’t have any weaknesses on their roster right now. It’s going to be tough for the Yankees to pull off a comeback in this series, but it’s not impossible, as the Yankees have a lot of good players of their own on their roster.

In order for any comeback to be possible, though, it feels like New York desperately needs to win Game 3 of this series in front of their home crowd. And while they know firsthand that a 3-0 deficit can be overcome, it feels very unlikely that this Astros team would slip up like that in these playoffs. The Yankees aren’t backing down from the Astros, but they need to put their best foot forward in Game 3.