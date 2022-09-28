Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense didn’t exactly give the fans a lot to cheer about in their win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, putting up a measly 11 points. Bradley Chubb and the defense, on the other hand, have a lot to boast about after holding the Niners to just 10 points.

That’s exactly what Chubb did speaking on their win. The Broncos edge rusher had a rather bold claim that isn’t all that far fetched based on the actual results, via Broncos Wire:

“I don’t mean to sound too brash, but I think we’re the best defense in the league,” Chubb said after an 11-10 win over the Niners. “We’ve put it on film and on tape. We just have to keep on doing it.”

It’s hard to argue with Bradley Chubb after the defensive displays the Broncos have put up through the first three weeks. A lot of the attention has been placed on the sputtering offense – and for good reason – as Russell Wilson and co. still try to get things going. But there’s a reason they’re 2-1 despite the scoring woes, and that’s thanks to a defense that’s held opponents to just 12.0 points per game, which is second-best in the NFL.

The Broncos also rank third in both passing yards allowed and total yards allowed, consistently getting stops whenever the team needs them. There last two wins have also come with Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons on the sidelines since a Week 1 thigh issue.

With Bradley Chubb flanked by solid names like Simmons, Randy Gregory, Pat Surtain II, and Ronald Darby at defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s disposal, the Broncos defense looks like it’s going to be tormenting offenses for months to come.