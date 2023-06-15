Just as Guy Ritchie had two films released earlier this year, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and The Covenant, Wes Anderson is getting ready for the same thing as Asteroid City opens in limited theaters tomorrow (before expanding the next week) and has another film coming out, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, due later this year from Netflix. However, the auteur has revealed the runtime for the latter and it may surprise you.

Speaking to IndieWire, Anderson revealed that The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — an adaptation of Ronald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More — is just 37 minutes long.

“It's not a feature film. It's like 37 minutes or something,” Anderson said.

He then revealed how the short film ended up in Netflix's lap. “But by the time I was ready to do it, the Dahl family no longer had the rights at all. They had sold the whole deal to Netflix.”

While going to a streaming service for the release of your film may be a downgrade for some — this marks the first time that Anderson has collaborated with one — the Grand Budapest Hotel director finds Netflix to be the perfect fit. “Because it's a 37-minute movie, it was the perfect place to do it because it's not really a movie. You know, they used to do these BBC things called Play for Today directed by people like Steven Frears and John Schlesinger and Alan Clarke. They were one-hour programs or even less. I kind of envisioned something like that,” he said.

Asteroid City is Wes Anderson's eleventh feature film and the first since 2021's The French Dispatch. It features yet another A-list ensemble — albeit one without Bill Murray — with the likes of Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Steve Carrell, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, and Margot Robbie.

Asteroid City will open in limited theaters on June 16 before expanding to a national rollout on June 23.