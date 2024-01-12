Wes Anderson's upcoming film with Bill Murray, Michael Cera, and Benicio Del Toro goes into production soon.

Wes Anderson, hot off a major 2023 with the release of Asteroid City and his Roald Dahl adaptations for Netflix, has another film coming. The film stars longtime collaborator Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, and newcomer Michael Cera. For fans of Anderson, it appears the film is heading into production soon.

A 2024 production

Deadline is reporting that Anderson's next feature film will go into production “this year.” This untitled project is based off of another script from Roman Coppola, who has worked with Anderson dating back to The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

While the likes of Murray, Del Toro, and Cera are huge names, expect more to be added. Anderson's films typically feature A-list ensembles — Asteroid City featured Margot Robbie in a minuscule role — so expect more A-listers to be added.

Bill Murray has been a frequent collaborator of Anderson's since his second feature film, Rushmore. He would subsequently appear in all of his films with the sole exception of Asteroid City.

Benicio Del Toro made his first appearance in an Anderson joint in The French Dispatch. He played a role in one of the film's anthology stories (framed as an article in the titular newspaper).

Michael Cera has had a career renaissance of late. He's known for his roles in Arrested Development, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Juno, and Superbad, but hadn't been seen in a lot lately. In 2023, Cera appeared in Greta Gerwig's Barbie as Allan and starred in Dream Scenario with Nicolas Cage. He also reprised the role of Scott Pilgrim in Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Wes Anderson is an acclaimed auteur filmmaker. After getting his start with Bottle Rocket, Anderson has directed classics including The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.