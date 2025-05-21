The upcoming biopic about John Madden starring Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale just lost a cast member, and not quietly. An unnamed supporting actor left the film two weeks into production, claiming discomfort over an alleged use of the N-word and unexpected full-frontal nudity, per TMZ. But sources close to Amazon Studios are pushing back, calling the accusations misleading and incomplete.

Multiple cast and crew members from the Madden movie told TMZ that the trouble began during an impromptu monologue session led by director David O. Russell. According to those present, Russell allegedly used the N-word, sparking immediate tension. One actor reportedly walked off set, and others followed. Shooting ended early that day. However, Amazon insiders paint a different picture. They say the actor himself initially brought up using the word in a private discussion about his character. While the slur was ultimately left out of the filmed scene, emotions flared anyway. Studio reps insist Russell never uttered the word on camera.

The actor's concerns apparently didn’t stop there. One day prior, he had voiced strong objections to appearing nude in a locker room scene. Studio sources claim an intimacy coordinator worked to adjust the scene’s blocking, but it still didn’t sit right with him. In response, Russell allegedly told the actor, without raising his voice, that he didn’t need to appear in the shot. Amazon maintains that all actors were aware ahead of time about nudity requirements in the Madden biopic.

Despite the conflict, the studio says the door remains open for the actor’s return. Conversations are ongoing.

That said, John Madden has been described as a tense set. Method acting from Cage and Bale, both known for their immersive commitment, may be contributing to the uneasy environment. Sources close to production insist neither star has behaved inappropriately off-camera, but their intense approaches have not gone unnoticed.

Russell’s involvement has reignited past controversies, including accusations of on-set abuse, a 2012 police report involving his transgender niece, and emotional strain placed on actors like Amy Adams.