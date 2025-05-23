Rudy Gobert showed a unique way of locking in for the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday. Only fans roasted him over his dribbling routine ahead of the Western Conference Finals Game 2 showdown.

Gobert dribbled not one, but two basketballs. Unfortunately he lost control.

Fans quickly reacted by roasting the T-Wolves big man on X.

“Looks like he saw something on TikTok then wanted to try it out for the first time,” one fan posted on the website.

Another fan ripped him for another reason.

“Can’t even finish a layup, maybe he should work on some post moves,” that fan shared.

One more fan had reason to believe Gobert was channeling someone else: Stephen Curry.

“Dude thinks he is Steph Curry,” the fan shared in looking at Gobert's ball-handling skills.

This is another moment of ridicule involving the star big man. Gobert even got trolled for three-point shooting in a resurfaced clip ahead of the WCF.

Rudy Gobert struggled early in Timberwolves vs. Thunder battle 

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Mishandled pregame dribbles weren't the only flaw from Gobert. Oklahoma City completely shut him down on the offensive end.

The big man settled for 17 total minutes of action in the first half. But Gobert scored zero in the first two quarters. He only took two shots throughout the first half.

Gobert showed his force on the rebounding end. He grabbed six rebounds to close out the first half. However, Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with seven boards.

The veteran center blocked one shot. The Thunder, though, took a 58-50 lead into halftime — and has Minnesota facing an 0-2 deficit in the NBA Playoffs.

Gobert complained about the lack of Thunder foul calls ahead of the second game of the WCF. But fans roasted him some more for his ineffective offensive play. One fan called him “useless” online while another dubbed him “frustrating” during the second quarter.