West Virginia University basketball player RaeQuan Battle is speaking out after the NCAA denied his waiver to play this season.

A player on the West Virginia University men's basketball team has had enough with the NCAA after the organization denied his waiver and appeal to play this season. WVU guard RaeQuan Battle expressed his frustrations with the NCAA in a statement on Saturday, per Sports Illustrated.

“The NCAA has failed me, my family, my community, my team and everything they say they stand for when it comes to a student athlete,” Battle said in the statement.

Battle is a talented guard that was expected to play a major role for the Mountaineers this season. Battle needed a waiver to play this year from the NCAA, and many expected he would receive that permission under the NCAA's mental health guidelines. It didn't happen, despite some players at other schools getting that approval, like Aziz Bandaogo at Cincinnati.

“The state of West Virginia has become a second home to me, and my teammates have become a second family,” Battle added. “My hope is that the NCAA will understand what it is doing is wrong, that it will realize that it is going against everything it is supposed to stand for when it made this decision, and it will look at the facts and reverse itself.”

WVU has had a very difficult season so far. The team has an interim coach in Josh Eilert after former head coach Bob Huggins stepped down from the program over the summer after getting a DUI. WVU star transfer guard Kerr Krissa is serving a suspension, and transfer big man Akok Akok is sitting out due to a medical injury he sustained in an exhibition game earlier this year against George Mason.

Battle began his college career at Washington, before transferring to Montana State and then West Virginia before this season. At Montana State, Battle averaged nearly 18 points a game last season, while starting all 35 games for the school.