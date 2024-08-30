The Pat McAfee Show made its way to Morgantown a day before a huge college football clash between West Virginia and Penn State. The Mountaineers finished 9-4 last season and third in the Big 12. With Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC and Utah and others joining the Big 12, West Virginia could be a threat.

It was a packed crowd in West Virginia, and classes were even canceled for the show. During the segment, the fans were chanting a 3-word message that seems to embody the football program at this moment.

“Trust the climb.”

West Virginia head coach acknowledged that was his mantra.

It's safe to say the fans are fired up for the huge showdown with Penn State on Saturday.

Neal Brown's mantra for West Virginia

It has been a rollercoaster since Brown took over. He was hired in 2018 after going 35-16 in four years at Troy. In his first season, West Virginia went 5-7, then 6-4, then 6-7 and 5-7.

Last season was the first year they won more than seven games since Brown took over, and now it feels like momentum is on their side, as the head coach mentioned during the segment.

“This is such a unique place,” Brown said. “I know that everybody on this stage really understands that…We have momentum right now, and you have 1.8 million behind you, man it's special. It's our job to keep it going tomorrow.”

Pat McAfee is a West Virginia alum, so he knows the feeling of games in Morgantown very well.

However, West Virginia will have its hands full against Penn State, who is a top-10 team entering the season and one that could find its way into the College Football Playoff. If the Mountaineers can begin the season with a win, it would be a staple victory for Brown's tenure in Morgantown.