Neal Brown has a lot of work to do to reinvigorate the West Virginia football squad. He needs to develop Nicco Marchiol in the coming months such that the Mountaineers have a steady play-caller come fall. However, the head honcho has other concerns at the moment. He is particularly concerned about changing the outlook when it comes to the sidelines and sign-stealing. One of which is an issue where Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football program was recently involved.
The West Virginia football head coach went on an interview with Andy Staples of On 3. Neal Brown blasted the current state of coaches that crowd their sidelines. Overall, he particularly did not like how this makes college football look like a ‘clown show.'
“If you look at our college sidelines, they look like clown shows right now. Different colored shirts, a bunch of people. The staff has become so big and some people are just designed to do that. People have real systems. And so, we need to clean that up,” the Mountaineers said.
West Virginia's Neal Brown on streamlining playcalling
His proposed solution? To fix playcalling through the use of speakers and microphones in the helmets of the players. Moreover, he noted a recent experience with the West Virginia football squad. Particularly, during their recent season campaign in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
“The technology’s there. It makes no sense for us not to be able to do it. The helmet manufacturers are okay with it. We used it in the bowl game… I talked directly to the quarterback. Our defense coordinator talked directly to the linebackers and safeties. The thing that probably surprised me, I knew the benefits offensively, how it’d benefit us. But, it really helped us defensively,” Brown proclaimed.
A rising concern in the advocacy that the West Virginia football head honcho was sign-stealing. He pointed out how the situation with Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program could be aided by the technology.
“It was exposed when you saw the Michigan stuff with the signals. To me, the sign stealing wasn’t as big an issue as the advanced scouting. I think that kind of got lost. Like, I think everybody’s probably trying to steal signs, or signals at some point. But the thing that took it over the top was the supposed filming,” the Mountaineers head honcho concluded.
Overall, there will be a lot of issues that need fixing in college football. The West Virginia head coach is offering a possible solution to declutter sidelines and make communicating better. Will it be considered? Only time will tell.