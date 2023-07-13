Big 12 media days have been fun to watch, especially with all of the rumors swirling regarding expansion. However, West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown was extremely candid and honest when discussing the preseason media poll. The Texas Longhorns were picked first by the media, which itself brought a ton of reactions.

But, the Mountaineers head coach has an issue with West Virginia being picked to finish last, and he made his feelings known (h/t Heather Dinich of ESPN).

“It really kind of pissed me off because I really think it's kind of lazy reporting in some senses. We won't finish where we're predicted to finish.”

West Virginia finished 5-7 overall and just 3-6 in the Big 12 a season ago and was second-to-last, right above Iowa State. However, as Brown mentions, they did beat both Oklahoma schools, and that should mean something despite a somewhat disappointing season: “We did beat Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, and they're ranked way higher than us, and we beat them at the end of the year, so it wasn't that long ago. I do think we're going to be an improved football team. This is the best offensive unit we've had.”

There is pressure on Neal Brown to get the West Virginia football team back on track, and if they do finish last, it could be the end of the road for him as head coach. Nonetheless, he isn't happy one bit with the preseason media poll, and this could be some massive bulletin board material for his team to use.