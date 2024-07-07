It should not be any surprise to see the Colorado Rockies once again picking up the last spot in the National League West division this season. Fielding one of the worst rosters in all of baseball, the Rockies find themselves in another familiar spot – as sellers – as the trade deadline approaches.

Manager Bud Black has done all he could in his seventh season leading the team, but their 32-57 record is only better than the dreadful Marlins and White Sox in 2024. Currently sitting 22.5 games of the first-place Dodgers, it goes without mentioning that this Colorado roster will likely look much different after this season’s trade deadline.

Needing to move on from veteran pieces that do not match the path of this team, the Rockies could very well be one of the busiest teams in the trade market this season. With nine of their top ten highest-paid players (by total contract value) being 26 years or older, this team is in a hole with not enough young talent.

Kris Bryant has failed to make any sort of impact after signing his monster seven-year deal back in 2022, having only played 146 games over the past two-plus seasons. Signed until 2027, Bryant likely isn’t going anywhere – but here are a few other pieces that likely will be wearing different colors in a few weeks.

Trade pitchers of value

Everyone knows how difficult it is to be a pitcher at Coors Field, which always seems to inflate home pitcher’s stats. But options like Jalen Beeks, Austin Gomber, Dakota Hudson, and Cal Quantrill would hold value for competitors looking for help.

The trio of Gomber, Hudson, and Quantrill have all make at least 17 starts this season, which should boost their trade stock. While these three all boast ERAs above 3.75, their stats don’t speak fully to what they would bring to a contender.

Of the three, Quantrill likely has the most value, based on age (29) and performance this season (6-6, 3.77, 74 Ks). While these numbers are not great, Quantrill boasts a 3.04 WAR, not an easy feat at hitter-friendly Coors.

Gomber and Hudson have both struggled a bit this year, as both players have ERAs over 4.40 and a combined 17 losses (12 by Hudson alone). In a typical year, seeing pitchers with these numbers would make them not appetizing for playoff-bound teams, but with how fluid starting rotations are nowadays, teams can never have too much depth in this area.

For Beeks as the lone reliever on this list, he has recorded a career-best eight saves this season as one of the more reliable pieces out of Colorado’s bullpen. He profiles as a consistent, low-upside option for teams like the Red Sox and Dodgers to look into, and he wouldn’t command much in a deal.

Find as much value as possible for infielders

It looks to be just another year of the Rockies having fringe trade pieces to move in their infield. With options like Elias Diaz, Jacob Stallings, and Brendan Rodgers, this group is uninspiring in terms of any potential return.

Of the three, Diaz likely is the best value, although not many teams will likely be on the search for a 33-year-old catcher. In the final year of his deal, Diaz could absolutely be a good backup catcher for any competitor with question marks in that area, but don’t hold your breath for anything substantial.

Both Stallings and Rodgers are uninspiring veterans who would fill any fringe roster holes for competitors, but nothing more than that. Both players are hitting over .270, have demonstrated a little home run power, and currently have positive WAR numbers, but outside of an upside, young prospect outside a team’s top-30 list, the return for either likely wouldn’t amount to much.

Move a Big-Name Piece

There are two potential wildcards for the Rockies in trade discussions – third baseman Ryan McMahon and designated hitter Charlie Blackmon. With both players having spent their entire careers with the Rockies, could this finally be the trade deadline that sees one (or both) change teams?

Blackmon holds minimal value, as the 37-year-old looks like a shell of his 25-HR seasons back in the day. While the days of a .300 average are gone, Blackmon brings a little bit of hitting to the table with his lefty swing. A team looking for a proven veteran who could show up in the big moments could take a flier on Blackmon, who will be a free agent this upcoming offseason.

McMahon is the big value piece for Colorado to consider moving this season, as contenders would likely be willing to move a few intriguing pieces for him. Having already hit 14 home runs, McMahon has three more years left on his six year, $70 million deal signed back in 2022.

That long-term security also raises his price tag in any potential deal, and would easily command a few building block prospects for the Rockies. Trading away the player that has basically been the biggest offensive catalyst the past three-plus seasons isn’t easy, but for a team like Colorado, they need to consider every option available.

While he is the team’s most valuable trade piece, reports have shown that the Rockies aren’t all that keen on moving McMahon – but teams like the Astros and Yankees would make a ton of sense for reinforcements at the hot corner.