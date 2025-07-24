With Isaac Paredes injured, the Houston Astros could look to acquire infield help. According to Jorge Castillo of ESPN, Houston is interested in Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon.

McMahon has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate in recent years given his respectable performance and Colorado's struggles. A 2024 All-Star, McMahon is currently slashing .219/.315/.406 with a .721 slash line in 2025. His play hasn't been ideal this year, but the 30-year-old has hit 16 home runs and 15 doubles. In 2024, McMahon slashed .242/.325/.397 across 153 games played.

He's been quite durable over the years, playing in at least 151 games each season since 2021. McMahon is also a respectable defensive presence at the hot corner. His power potential from the left side of the plate, defensive prowess and ability to remain on the field will likely lead to contenders looking past his underwhelming 2025 numbers.

The Astros are 60-42 overall. They hold a comfortable six-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the American League West division lead as of this story's writing. Barring a collapse, Houston will have a tremendous opportunity to win the division. However, they want to strengthen their roster as much as possible ahead of the postseason.

For the Astros, simply making the playoffs is not enough. This is a franchise that has found plenty of regular season success over the past decade. Houston has won two championships during that span as well.

In 2025, the Astros are focused on bringing home another Fall Classic victory. Trading for Ryan McMahon probably will not make or break their chances, but it will provide them with a quality third baseman with Paredes out with an injury. McMahon is receiving interest from other contenders, however, so nothing is guaranteed to come to fruition.

If Houston does not acquire McMahon, third base will still be a position they will likely attempt to address before the 2025 MLB trade deadline.