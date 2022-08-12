‘What even is this?’: Browns continue to baffle fans with worst season ticket present

The Cleveland Browns haven’t exactly been a fan’s dream franchise to follow. Now with the Deshaun Watson saga mucking up their quarterback situation, things look even more dour. The least they could do is reward their most loyal fans with some high quality swag, right?

Well, apparently Browns fans won’t even have that consolation as one season ticket holder unveiled his underwhelming gift package from the team:

Thank you @Browns, for continuing to send the worst season ticket member gifts in the history of sports. pic.twitter.com/1Nf5jNUCUP — JWack (@JaredWackerly) August 11, 2022

The design isn’t exactly anything to write home about, but the intention was there in an attempt to throw back to one of the classic Browns caps from the 1980s. However, one look at cap and it’s clear the quality is definitely on the lower end of things. There’s also a license plate holder in there if that’s your sort of thing.

Here’s a snapshot of the poor chap wearing the said cap. It looks instantly ruffled like it’s been buried in your closet since before Baker Mayfield was drafted. Maybe that was the look they were going for? Otherwise, it just looks like poor material used to make a cap fans won’t be proud to rock.

They’re supposed to be “throwbacks” to the old painters hats from the 1982… but the quality is terrible in comparison https://t.co/cqYqANrRu1 — JWack (@JaredWackerly) August 11, 2022

It also pales in comparison to the level of detail and thought put into the Las Vegas Raiders package. Sometimes it’s best not to compare presents so that you don’t get your feelings hurt. But such is the Browns fan experience.

While other teams get cool shit like this https://t.co/WFrBNmwsAy — calvin ridley #1 fan (@Keatonkohler) August 11, 2022

In all fairness to the Browns , they have some of the cheapest season tickets in the entire NFL. Perhaps the budget per fan was just a fraction compared to the teams in larger markets. You certainly feel that when you get care packages that look like this.