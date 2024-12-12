DJ Burns took the world by storm when he led the NC State Wolfpack to its first Final Four appearance in 41 years. While his efforts failed to land him a spot on an NBA roster, his efforts did not go in vain.

Expectations were high for DJ Burns entering college

Standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 280 pounds, to say Burns dominated the rest of the competition in high school is an understatement. Coming from South Carolina, Burns was ranked the third-best player in his area. The only players ranked above him were Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

Colleges were eager to recruit Burns to their program, but it came with a bit of a catch. Eventually, Burns committed to Tennessee but was forced to redshirt his first season to try and ditch the extra weight. Growing impatient, Burns transferred to Winthrop a year later and received a waiver for immediate eligibility.

In his first season, Burns averaged 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, which was good enough to be named Big South Freshman of the Year. After posing similar numbers during his sophomore season, Burns declared for the 2021 NBA draft, only to rescind his name a few weeks later.

He went back to Winthrop for his junior year and won Big South Player of the Year. From there, Burns knew he was ready for a different challenge. For his last year of eligibility, he transferred to NC State.

Burns' move to NC State paid dividends

In a more highly competitive conference (ACC), Burns continued to impress. In fact, he was even named ACC tournament MVP. Despite his success, NBA teams remained hesitant to acquire Burns because of his conditioning. In the weeks leading up to the draft, Burns was determined to change the narrative and lost 45 pounds. His transformation was so impressive, even NFL teams were interested in adding Burns to their roster.

Despite his hard work, the draft night ended in disappointment. He'd get a call up to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League team but failed to crack the rotation. Instead of fighting his way to get playing time in the G-league, Burns went for an unconventional approach to make the NBA.

Burns signs with the Goyang Sono Skygunners

Three months after the draft, Burns signed with the Goyang Sono Skygunners of the Korean Basketball League where he reportedly earns $40,000 a month. Boasting a new frame and improved footwork, Burns wasted no time making his presence known. In six games, Burns was able to average 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while playing under 23 minutes a game.

At just 24 years old, Burns’ story is far from over. While the NBA eluded him on his first try, we all know how quickly things can change.