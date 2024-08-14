Hulu + Live TV has been pinned as the best all-in-one streaming service, and it is hard to argue. The streaming platform has access to the viewing needs of everyone. Whether you are a sports fan excited for the upcoming NFL season or a die-hard binge-watcher of television shows, Hulu + Live TV has you covered. Here, we are going to show you just what Hulu + Live TV has to offer, and we will explain how you can sign up, as we are confident that you will certainly want to do so after reading this article.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Cable TV is a thing of the past. Millions of television enjoyers around the world have made the switch to streaming platforms, and Hulu + Live TV is at the top of the line. Hulu + Live TV not only provides more than cable, but it has even more to offer than any other streaming service.

The set-up is hassle free, and there are no hidden fees. Additionally, the DVR is unlimited, so subscribers can record and watch whatever TV shows and movies that they want. ABC and ESPN are just a couple of the channels on the near endless channel lineup. Overall, there are over 95 channels that subscribers have access to.

Hulu is available on whatever device you prefer. From your home TV to your mobile device, you can watch Hulu + Live TV any place and at any time. Through this article, you can even get a free trial.

*Watch Hulu + Live TV to watch over 95 channels, including live sports and NFL games (click here for a free trial)*

What does Hulu + Live TV offer?

Hulu + Live TV is available for only $76.99 a month. In addition to the 95 plus channels on Hulu's channel guide, viewers also get access to even more content. Both Disney+ and ESPN+ are included in the package, making the deal for less than $80 an absolute steal.

Disney+ includes movies and shows from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo. Both old-school and modern-era Disney classics are available on Disney+. ESPN+ gives sports fans exclusive originals, live sports, and the 30 for 30 library. There are even exclusive, in-depth articles available that others don't get access to. Available add-ons, including Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, CINEMAX, STARZ, unlimited screens, an entertainment add-on, a sports add-on, and an Espanol add-on, can all be purchased at an additional cost.

While those add-ons can come at an additional price, they are not necessary, as the base package comes at a bargain. There is no broadcast TV fee, no regional sports fee, no set-top box or related rental fees, and no convenience fees. Other TV providers charge for all or most of those.

Hulu has tons of high-quality content available right now. Critically acclaimed Hulu originals, including Shogun, Under the Bridge, The Veil, The Handmaid's Tale, American Horror Story, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Only Murders in the Building are all available on Hulu's original library, the latter of which came to Hulu in August. All in all, Hulu hosts 152 2024 Emmy nominations.

In addition to ABC and ESPN, Hulu + Live TV has access to NBC, Cartoon Network, FOX, CBS, Comedy.TV, NFL Network, MLB Network, and much more. Hulu has all of the best sporting events, and you can watch them live. NCAA, NFL, NHL, NBA games, and more are all on the channel lineup. So, make sure to sign up for Hulu + Live TV.