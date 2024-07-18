FX's highly acclaimed show Shōgun received the most number of nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards, 25 for its first season.

The show, based on James Clavell's 1975 novel, was nominated in 23 categories. The story follows the English navigator John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) who gets shipwrecked in Japan. He is forced to learn the culture, language and tradition of this new country. He ends up with a new name, Anjin or pilot, and becomes a vassal to Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and befriends the translator and Christian convert, Toda Mariko.

Shōgun and its 25 Emmy nominations

Many of the characters have real-life historical counterparts. Blackthorne was based on the English navigator William Adams, also known as Miura Anjin. Toranaga was based on the lord of Kantō, Tokugawa Ieyasu. Mariko was based on Akechi Tama, also known as Hosokawa Gracia.

The show became FX's most watched show in its history, according to global streaming data. Shōgun is the second majority non-English language series to have been nominated in the drama category. The first was Netflix's Korean series Squid Game, released in 2022.

The drama and its cast were initially meant to compete under the limited series category. However, when co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo announced in May that they were working on two more seasons, Shōgun was transferred to the drama series category. This announcement worked favorably two-fold for the series: better chances at the Emmys and making its devoted fans' wish come true.

Both Marks and Kondo have said that they know where to take the second and third seasons. Sanada, who also served as the show's executive producer, has said that they have the vast Japanese history to draw from.

Many firsts here

Shōgun's 25 nominations contain a lot of firsts. All of the Japanese castmembers are first-time nominees as individuals. Most of them are also the first Japanese nominees in their categories in Emmy history. In 2007, Japanese actor Masi Oka's nomination for outstanding supporting actor for Heroes was the first from the Television Academy.

The series has been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Casting for a Drama Series.

Frederick E.O. Toye received a nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. He directed four out of the show's 10 episodes.

Series co-creator Rachel Kondo received two nominations, sharing one with her co-creator Justin Marks and the other with Caillin Puente.

Hiroyuki Sanada was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Yoshii Toranaga.

Anna Sawai received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing Toda Mariko.

Supports and technology

Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira were nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for their portrayal of Kashige Yabushige and Ishido Kazunari, respectively.

Nestor Carbonell was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for playing Vasco Rodrigues.

Two episodes of Shōgun have been nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour): the pilot Anjin and the penultimate episode Crimson Sky.

The show received quite a few Emmy nominations in the technical department namely: Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More), Period Costumes for a Series, Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling, Main Title Design, Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Prosthetic Makeup, Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Original Main Title Theme Music, Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie and Stunt Performance.

View the full list of the 76th Emmy nominations here.

Shōgun's first season is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ in other territories.