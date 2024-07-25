The highly anticipated streaming bundle from Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery officially launched in the U.S. on Thursday, offering a new way for viewers to access a broad range of content from three major platforms: Disney+, Hulu, and Max, Variety reports. Priced at $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads, the bundle provides significant savings compared to purchasing each service separately. This new package, available to both new and existing subscribers, offers a potential discount of up to 38%.

Subscribers to the bundle will enjoy an extensive selection of content from Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and their respective brands. This includes popular franchises such as “Star Wars,” “Marvel,” “The Avengers,” “Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter,” and many more. With access to ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, FX, HBO, Hulu, Pixar, Searchlight, and Warner Bros., viewers can dive into a vast library of movies and TV shows. Upcoming projects like “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 and “Agatha All Along” will also be part of the offering.

Expanding the Streaming Landscape

In addition to this bundle, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are collaborating on Venu Sports, a new sports streaming venture with Fox. Set to launch this fall, subject to regulatory approval, Venu Sports will allow subscribers to bundle their service with Max, Disney+, or Hulu. Pricing for Venu Sports has yet to be announced.

This bundle represents a shift in how streaming services are packaged. Unlike traditional “hard” bundles that fully integrate services into one user experience, the Disney+-Hulu-Max combo remains a “synthetic” bundle. This means each service operates through its respective app, preserving the distinct user experiences of Disney+, Hulu, and Max.

The Disney+-Hulu-Max bundle reflects a broader trend of consolidating streaming options to counteract the decline of traditional pay-TV. By offering a combination of major streaming platforms at a discounted rate, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery aim to attract viewers who seek diverse content and value.