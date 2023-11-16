Cam Whitmore faces a pivotal return to the Rockets after a developmental stint in the G-League, ahead of a key game against the LA Clippers.

HOUSTON – It's been a season of growing pains to start the career of Houston Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore. Initially a projected top-five draft pick, Whitmore's play and demeanor at the draft combine and workouts didn't translate into positive feedback. Nevertheless, his selection at the 20th pick was viewed as a gift wrap for the Rockets. With his sheer talent of shot creating, athleticism, and crafty moves he displayed at Villanova, Whitmore was surely not going undrafted. Now on the team, Whitmore has had barely any playing time, mainly due to an uncertainty as to where he'll best be slotted when shooting the ball, and his lack of fit on defense.

He displayed flashes of his talent in the preseason, averaging 11.4 points on 37.5% shooting in 18 minutes. However, his assists per game barely reached half a point and had a below-average assist-to-turnover ratio. His 12.8 allowed points in the paint during the preseason is alarmingly concerning. This, on top of his 83.3 defensive rating, is something the Rockets coaching staff is looking to fix.

The Rockets' early season success has hinged on their emphasis on team basketball and effective communication on both offense and defense. Along with Whitmore's lack of minutes, he has yet to make the NBA adjustments, which has led him to a trip to the G-League in order to further develop his potential.

How has Cam done in with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers? Truthfully, he's been fantastic, averaging 24.3 points on 49% efficiency in 34 minutes across three games. His 48.4% from deep on 10.3 attempts per game is promising, especially when he returns to the active roster. Better yet, Whitmore's recent game was his best, scoring 29 points on six assists and three steals. He was extremely efficient, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 7-of-10 from deep. What's more impressive than the efficient scoring is the playmaking. To see Whitmore play within the flow of the offense addressed the biggest concern the Rockets had for the Villanova product.

Yet, turnovers remain an issue for Whitmore, who averages 2.7 turnovers per game in the G-League, a high number for a non-primary playmaker, especially in the NBA.

The #Rockets have recalled Nate Hinton, Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Cam Whitmore from their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. Ime Udoka mentioned Cam would rejoin the team ahead of their West Coast trip.

Aside from this, good news lies ahead. Right after this past Sunday's win against the Denver Nuggets, Udoka mentioned that Cam Whitmore would return to the team before heading out to California to face the LA Clippers this Friday. In order for Cam to stay on the Rockets' active roster, he must make the most out of his limited minutes. This includes limiting his turnovers and making the right reads while also playing well under the umbrella that is Udoka's game plan.

It will certainly be an uphill battle for Whitmore to climb, as Tari Eason takes the most minutes for the forward spot behind Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillon Brooks. Additionally, Jae'Sean Tate has been phenomenal in his minutes of play, leading the team on catch-and-shoot threes this season with 50.0%. He also tallies top five in significant defensive categories.