In this day and age, marketplaces have become the primary environment where sneaker lovers can buy and sell their sneakers. This adds an easier outlet for finding your favorite shoes and allows fellow shoe lovers to connect without barriers. There are several marketplaces in the sneaker industry, but one stood above the rest so much that Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard decided to get in the game and invest. This company is KICKS CREW, so let's find out what this disruptive, global sneaker marketplace is doing to achieve all their success.
What is KICKS CREW?
KICKS CREW is a trusted global marketplace, specializing in sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The company started in 2008 and now offers over 400,000 styles, ranging from the popular brands to the rarest pairs for the most unique collectors.
Where is KICKS CREW Located?
The company is located in New York City, a perfect central hub for sneaker collectors and authorized retailers.
Is KICKS CREW Legit?
KICKS CREW is 100% legit. Unlike other marketplaces that accept sneakers from retail sellers, KICKS CREW only partners directly with brands and retailers to sell authentic, brand-new products. The company puts each retailer through a rigorous vetting process to become a seller, ensuring all the sneakers are authentic.
The company has also partnered with popular emerging brands to launch brand-new products into the market. Most recently, KICKS CREW was announced as the official digital activation partner of ANTA to launch the ANTA KAI 1 “Artist On Court”, Kyrie Irving’s debut sneaker with the brand.
In addition to their processes, the involvement of NBA stars like Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard as equity holders and community leaders helped secure legitimacy. KICKS CREW recognizes the role basketball has had in creating sneaker culture and has aligned itself with these roots in its partnerships.
How Do I Buy On KICKS CREW?
KICKS CREW prides itself on connecting sneaker fans with authorized retailers from more than 50 countries. Creating a global network allows them to promote shoes at competitive prices, and offer new arrivals and rare finds.
Shipping prices can sometimes be a roadblock for sneaker lovers trying to find rare pairs to add to their collection. However, they are the platform, connecting customers to global retailers that offer the best prices.
What Can I Buy On KICKS CREW? How Do I Sell On KICKS CREW?
They offer products from the most popular and luxurious brands. These brands include Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezy, Li-Ning, New Balance, and many more. They also offer clothing items and accessories to help complete the look with your favorite sneakers. Some of the world's most popular past releases are available, and you can also find upcoming drops.
You cannot sell your sneakers on the site as an individual. The platform was built on the premise of connecting buyers with retailers and brands. However, anyone can buy products from the site.
The buying process includes browsing their massive catalog, choosing your products, and proceeding through a secure checkout process.
There will always be skeptics when a new company enters the competitive sneaker landscape, but KICKS CREW is authentic and reliable. They will fully take over the sneaker game if they continue this trajectory.