A live-action Minecraft film starring Jason Momoa is in the works, and the star of What We Do in the Shadows is in negotiations to star in the film.

Deadline reported that Matt Berry is currently in negotiations to star in Minecraft. Details regarding Berry’s role, should the negotiations pan out, are being kept under wraps, but it’s an interesting casting choice nonetheless.

Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess will direct the Minecraft film for Warner Bros., with Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Momoa, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Vu Bui, and the late Jill Messick serving as producers on the film, and Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, and Jonathan Spaihts serving as executive producers on the film.

Matt Berry got his start in shows like The IT Crowd years ago, but his role in What We Do in the Shadows of Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth has put him on the map in a big way. He has gotten Critics’ Choice, Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, and BAFTA TV Awards nominations for his role in the series.

If this casting works out, he’ll join Jason Momoa who is on the roll of his career at the moment. He just appeared in Fast X as the villain, Dante Reyes, and presumably will be back for at least the next installment. He’s also going to reprise his role of Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year and has a new series for Apple TV+, Chief of War, coming soon as well.

The untitled Minecraft film will be released on April 4, 2025.