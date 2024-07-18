Olivia Rodrigo‘s 2024 “Guts” world tour will resume shortly with a second leg in North America — but when?

Luckily for fans hoping to see her again soon, Olivia Rodrigo will resume the “Guts” world tour on July 19, 2024, with a show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This comes after Rodrigo had a few weeks off after concluding the European leg of the tour on June 23.

Olivia Rodrigo 2024 tour dates

She has 20 dates left in North America before she plays an Asia and Oceania leg of the tour. On September 15, Rodrigo will play two shows in Bangkok, Thailand. After playing in South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, Rodrigo will close out the tour with eight shows across Australia.

As of the time of this writing, Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 “Guts” world tour will conclude on October 22, 2024. This is the date of her final of four shows in Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena.

The “Guts” world tour is in support of her sophomore album, Guts. While she toured her first album, Sour, across North America and Europe, her second tour is a major step up.

First, she is now playing arenas such as Madison Square Garden and the O2 Arena. Additionally, the itinerary is significantly larger than her previous tour, with nearly double the amount of tour dates.

The “Sour” tour consisted of 49 shows across its two legs. The “Guts” world tour consists of 94 total shows across five legs.

What is Guts?

Guts is the second album from Olivia Rodrigo. It follows the Grammy-winning Sour, her debut album.

Promotion of the album began on June 30, 2023, when Rodrigo dropped “Vampire.” The song was her first original song since Sour came out. She followed that up with “Bad Idea Right?” on August 11 and “Get Him Back!” which was released after Guts on September 15.

Guts was another close collaboration between Rodrigo and Dan Nigro. The album leans more into glam and pop rock with songs but also features Rodrigo's signature ballads.

Like Rodrigo's last album, Guts was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. However, she lost both awards to Taylor Swift (who won both for Midnights).

Before becoming one of the world's top artists, Rodrigo got her start starring on Disney Channel's Bizaardvark from 2016-19. Rodrigo landed a starring role in Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series upon Bizaardvark ending. She would star in the first two seasons of the show before being delegated to a recurring role in Season 3.

However, once she released “Drivers License” in January 2021, everything changed for her. Rodrigo became a sensation in the music industry and followed her debut single with “Deja Vu” in April. A third single from Sour, “Good 4 U,” was released on May 14 and further launched her to superstardom.

Sour was a big hit and won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. It also featured hit songs “Traitor” and “Brutal” in addition to the first three singles.

While Rodrigo has effectively stepped away from acting, she wrote and recorded “Can't Catch Me Now” for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.