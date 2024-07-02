Olivia Rodrigo will team up with Stanley for a new cup. But it will be tough to get one and fans will have to go through EQL.

On July 2, Olivia Rodrigo announced the new cup from Stanley. Fans who want a 40 oz Quencher cup will have to sign up with EQL, a system that attempts to fight against scalpers. Some will be notified on the day of the drop, July 9. The window opens at 9 am PST/12 pm EST.

If you get this far, you will have to submit your entry before it closes on July 10 at 9 am PST/12 pm EST. Within the next 24 hours, fans will know if they can buy one.

The cups are purple and feature the glitter seen on the “Guts” world tour poster. They cost $55 USD.

“As the Olivia Rodrigo collab unfolds, purple makes a rare transit. Orbiting through the quencher h2.0 flowstate™

tumbler, a clear Sour grape lid, and reusable straw debut for the first time,” Stanley's description reads. “Drenched in her favorite color, the powder coat finish acts as a canvas. Studded in vampire-red and silver stars, celestial art embodies the soft–grunge essence of Guts.”

Who is Olivia Rodrigo?

Olivia Rodrigo is a Grammy-winning artist. She got her start as an actress starring on Disney Channel. She first starred in Bizaardvark from 2016-19.

After that series concluded, Rodrigo gained wider recognition for starring in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She would star in the first seasons before being delegated to a recurring role in Season 3 as her music career took off.

Her music career

On January 8, 2021, Rodrigo released her debut single, “Drivers License.” The song took off and remains one of her biggest songs to date. She followed that up with “Deja Vu” on April 1 and “Good 4 U' on May 14 of that same year.

Her debut album, Sour, was released on May 21, 2021. It was a big hit and won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. It was also nominated for Album of the Year.

After going on tour and getting back in the studio, Rodrigo released her next single, “Vampire,” on June 30, 2023. This began the promotion for her second album, Guts.

“Bad Idea Right?” was subsequently released on August 11, 2023. Guts came out on September 8, 2023, with one more single, “Get Him Back!” being released a week later.

Additionally, Rodrigo recorded “Can't Catch Me Now” for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. She co-wrote the song with frequent collaborator Dan Nigro (who also produced it).

Is Olivia Rodrigo on tour?

Currently, Rodrigo is embarking on the “Guts” world tour, which commenced on February 23, 2024. In a couple of weeks, Rodrigo will kick off a second set of North American dates on the tour.

After that, Rodrigo will then play shows in Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. The tour will conclude on October 22, 2024, with a show in Sydney, Australia.

The tour has been a big leap for Rodrigo. While the “Sour” tour traveled across various theaters in the United States and Europe, the “Guts” world tour has seen her jump to arenas.