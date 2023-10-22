Harry Potter somehow squeezes in a fair bit of teenage romance alongside all his battles with the dark forces during his school years. There's the awkward attempt with Cho, the encounter with Romilda Vane and her love-potion chocolates. But in the end, Harry ended up with Ginny Weasley.

While people are displeased by the ‘lack of chemistry' in movies, Harry Potter in books is head over heels in love with Ginny Weasley.

So, the real question is, when did this love story kick-off?

Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley's Love Story

Harry Potter falling in love with Ginny Weasley is not just a matter of when—but also why.

The “when” part is quite easy to pinpoint. It all starts in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince when Harry first notices Ginny on the Hogwarts Express. He experiences a strange sensation as she walks away, her long red hair swaying.

Over the summer, he had gotten used to her presence. It came to the point that he even forgot she wasn't part of their trio with Ron and Hermione at school.

His thoughts about Ginny continue in his potions class, where he can't quite put his finger on the enticing scent in the air. Later, he realized it was Ginny's perfume. Then, during their trip to Hogsmeade, Harry's mind wanders to Ginny. Although he knows she's with Dean.

Things heat up when Harry feels jealousy of Dean and Ginny's passionate embrace. It even sparked a wild urge to hex Dean into oblivion.

Soon after, he fully realizes his feelings for Ginny and even starts having daydreams about her.

So, why did Harry fall in love with Ginny? Although J.K. Rowling didn't explicitly detail how love works in the wizarding world, there are some clear signs in both the movies and the book series.

First, he got used to her presence. Being Ron Weasley's younger sister, she was always around the trio.

Next, he greatly admired her Quidditch skills, especially since he was a Quidditch seeker himself.

And, of course, Harry also found her physically attractive. Their passionate kiss in the Room of Requirement during The Half-Blood Prince is proof enough.

The books are also filled with descriptions of her striking red hair, leading many to think that Harry might have a thing for redheads.

Harry and Ginny Official

After kissing post-Quidditch game, Harry and Ginny started dating.

Ron is surprisingly accepting of this, despite his prior concerns about Ginny's past relationships. However, at some point, Harry eventually ends things to protect Ginny, a decision she respects.

In The Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Ginny mostly takes a back seat as the focus shifts to Harry, Ron, and Hermione searching for Horcruxes. She's at Hogwarts without Harry, and he listens for news of her. They share a sweet moment at Bill and Fleur's wedding. But their romance isn't the central theme.

But The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 brings a reunion at the Battle of Hogwarts.

Harry and Ginny share a passionate moment, and their love is evident.

In the final scene, they're presumably happily married with their own children. Hopefully, working on a less eventful journey.