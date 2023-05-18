The Harry Potter universe is unmatched with its all encompassing world. From the lore, to world building, to the characters, to the musical score in the films, everything about Harry Potter is iconic. But for this article, let’s focus on the creatures in the world.

The creatures in this world help suspend reality when watching or reading HP. These creatures even helped inspire the film series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and its sequels, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. However, this article will only focus on the creatures from the original 8 part film series.

Let’s rank the most interesting creatures from Harry Potter.

4. Basilisk

The Basilisk is undoubtedly one of the coolest creatures from the franchise. The Basilisk is best known for its role in The Chamber of Secrets, as a creature with the ability to kill anyone who looks directly into its eyes, or petrify those who look indirectly into its eyes. It resides deep inside Hogwarts in the actual Chamber of Secrets, created by the OG, Salazar Slytherin.

The Basilisk even makes a return in the later sixth and seventh book and film Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Dumbledore realizes that Voldemort has seven Horcruxes, or severed pieces of his soul, and one of them was the destroyed diary of Tom Riddle. Basilisk venom has the ability to destroy Horcruxes as well. Pretty sick discovery.

3. Centaur

The centaur also makes this Harry Potter list. Centaurs originate from Greek folklore, as a being with the top half human and the bottom half horse. To the Greeks, they were considered brutish. This carries over into the wizarding world, as centaurs were classified as beasts by the Ministry of Magic, on the same level as many dark creatures, despite being generally ambivalent. Viewers and readers were introduced right off the bat in the first book/movie The Sorcerer’s Stone (aka The Philosopher’s Stone). Firenze the centaur made regular appearances, starting when he helped the 11 year old Harry to safety.

Centaurs are also gifted Seers and in divination in this world. This is alluded to when Firenze tells Harry they will meet again. They do meet again, in fact, as Firenze teaches divination alongside Sybil Trelawney and again when he fights in the Battle of Hogwarts.

2. Thestral

Thestrals, the skeletal winged horse, are almost certainly interesting. These creatures are rare, and considered dangerous by the Ministry of Magic. However, this is prejudiced because these creatures are only visible to those who witnessed death at least once in their life. We get to know more about thestrals in the fifth installment, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, after Harry witnesses the death of Cedric Diggory. Before that point, he wondered what drew the carriages from the Hogwarts Express to the school.

What puts these ghastly creatures at number three is the Deathly Hallows. The core of the Elder Wand is the hair of Thestral, thus the ability to bring back the dead. (They were also used in the Battle of the Seven Potters because of their clever demeanor and incredible speed).

Honorable mention

This isn’t a breed of creature, but she’s definitely worth mentioning. Hedwig the Snowy Owl was a gift to the eleven year old Harry from Hagrid. She was one of his closest companions, aiding him in communication and companionship. She was also dubbed by Sirius Black a whip smart bird. Hedwig was there for Harry until her tragic death at the Battle of the Seven Potters.

1. Phoenix

This iconic bird is red, orange, and yellow feathered, just like the flames it represents. Phoenixes have an insane ability with their healing tears. Fawkes, Dumbledore’s phoenix, is the one who heals Harry after he gets infected with Basilisk venom. The tears of the phoenix are the only known cure to Basilisk venom. Harry wouldn’t be here without this fantastic creature.

Phoenixes are also the only creature with true immortality. It regenerates itself when it’s old by bursting into flames, thus the day is called its Burning Day. A baby phoenix chick arises from the ashes and begins the cycle all over again. It’s also the only creatures that can survive the Killing Curse.

What do you think; do you agree with this ranking?