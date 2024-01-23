The Marvels will hit Disney+ in February.

The MCU's latest film, The Marvels, is set to hit Disney+ soon. Here's what you need to know.

What is it about?

The film follows the stories of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). They all discover that their powers are entangled, causing them to swap places whenever they use theirs.

At the same time, they have to face off against a new threat, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Samuel L. Jackson also makes his MCU return after leading the Secret Invasion Disney+ series.

It was a film follow-up of both Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel, the Disney+ series. Monica Rambeau's story is also furthered by the film, which was the thirty-third overall in the MCU.

Nia DaCosta, known for Little Woods and her Candyman remake, directed the film. She co-wrote the script with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik in addition to directing it.

The film was one of the MCU's biggest flops. It grossed just $206 million worldwide, with just $84.5 million coming domestically. Those were both record lows for the MCU, who is used to making a lot more. Captain Marvel, the film's predecessor, made over $1.1 billion worldwide. A sequel seemed like a no-brainer after that. The end product didn't live up to that hype.

When does The Marvels hit Disney?

The Marvels will make its Disney+ debut on Wednesday, February 7. It is a part of the streaming service's latest slate of new arrivals. Other new arrivals include the third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and a new Pixar short.