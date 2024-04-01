When the Los Angeles Lakers were four wins away from winning their third consecutive championship in 2002, Kobe Bryant thought of an interesting way to pay tribute to different iconic sports legends that came before him.
In each game, Bryant arrived at the game wearing a jersey of athletes from different sports. For Game 1, he donned a New York Jets Joe Namath jersey, honoring the football star known for his prowess and charisma. One of Namath’s most notable moments was when he guaranteed a win in Super Bowl III despite being an 18-point underdog. It was a testament to Namath's confidence, which is a trait Kobe embodied on the court that game as he finished with 22 points and six assists in a five-point win against the New Jersey Nets.
For Game 2, Bryant paid homage to Jackie Robinson by wearing a Brooklyn Dodgers jersey, a nod to the groundbreaking baseball player who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier. Robinson's resilience during times of adversity was mirrored by Kobe in his determination to overcome challenges. In this game, Bryant put up a similar line to that of Game 1, finishing with 24 points and eight rebounds in a 19-point win.
On the road for Game 3, Bryant went with hockey this time around and wore a Wayne Gretzky jersey. Arguably the greatest hockey player of all time, Bryant did the jersey justice, finishing this game with 36 points and six rebounds in a pivotal 3-point win.
Kobe Bryant's last tribute did not sit well with Shaquille O'Neal
The climax of these tributes came in Game 4, with the Lakers poised for a three-peat. Bryant arrived wearing a Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan jersey. The gesture was a clear indication of his aim to be recognized as one of the greats in basketball history. Once the Lakers secured the win, the tribute was further emphasized when Bryant celebrated their victory by smoking a cigar.
There was just one problem. His act of homage did not sit well with Shaquille O'Neal, but it wasn't because he had beef with Jordan. O'Neal wanted Bryant to take off the jersey because he felt Bryant was worthy of being his own iconic sports legend.
“It's time to take that jersey off and put your own jersey on,” O'Neal said. Bryant simply responded by saying “It's about time now?” while smoking a cigar.
Bryant’s tribute to sports legends in the 2002 NBA Finals was more than just a fashion statement. It was a reflection of his deep respect for the athletes who paved for guys like him to emerge as superstars in the world of sports.