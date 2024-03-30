Michael Lorenzen was a late offseason addition to the Texas Rangers‘ pitching rotation. He still needs time to ramp up after missing spring training. So, it's just a matter of when will Lorenzen make his debut for Texas. We finally have an idea as to when we can expect him to play for the Rangers after suffering a neck injury.
The Rangers' newly acquired pitcher started the new season on the injured list. He's currently dealing with a neck strain, according to MLB.com. Reports indicate that Michael Lorenzen is expected to return from the injured list by early April.
“The recently signed Lorenzen will start the season on the injured list in order to build up, but it won't be long until he returns to the big league mound. He's expected to make one or two starts with Triple-A Round Rock before joining the big league club.”
That's great news for the Rangers considering Lorenzen should return after missing just about a month and a half. Texas aims to repeat as World Series champions and Lorenzen can help in a big way. Having him back on the mound is likely to give this team a stronger pitching rotation.
Michael Lorenzen's 2024 season outlook with Rangers
Michael Lorenzen can serve as a nice starter in the back end of the Rangers rotation. However, he can also play as a nice middle reliever as well. He's been rather consistent throughout his career, despite holding a career 4.11 ERA. Additionally, he can be a solid option at the plate as well, as Lorenzen used to be one of the few two-way players in the league.
With that said, Lorenzen hasn't taken an at bat since the 2021 season. So, it's more likely we see him on the mound this season for the Rangers. He has a chance to put up solid numbers this year considering Texas has a strong lineup and defense. Those two things combined is a pitchers best friend.
Baseball reference currently estimates Michael Lorenzen will record a 4.34 ERA, 113 strikeouts, a 1.277 WHIP, an 8-8 win-loss record, and saves. Not the best numbers but those are pretty close to his career numbers.
Before signing with the Rangers, Lorenzen played seven seasons for the Cincinnati Reds to begin his career. He's also spent time with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, and Philadelphia Phillies. Look for Michael Lorenzen to play in the starting rotation once he bounces back from the injured list. Depending how he's playing though, Texas may consider moving him to the bullpen.