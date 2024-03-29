As the 2024 MLB season begins, one team stands out as a strong contender to not only win but become repeat winners as World Series champions: the Texas Rangers. If they were to do so, they'd be the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000.
Doing something that hadn't been done in almost a quarter of a century isn't easy. But neither was winning their first championship, which took 63 years to accomplish But to do that, they're going to face what looks to be a highly competitive AL West with the seemingly always good Houston Astros (last year's division champions), Seattle Mariners and even the Los Angeles Angels to some degree. The Oakland Athletics… well, enough said. Luckily for the Rangers, they are poised to defend their title with a roster that boasts the talent to do it all over again.
The Rangers offense returns in 2024
One of the key factors behind the Rangers' success in 2023 was their potent offense. Led by sluggers like Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia, the Rangers ranked among the top teams in the league in hits, runs scored, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. With the core of their lineup returning intact, including others from last season like Josh Jung, Jonah Helm, and Evan Carter, the Rangers' offense looks poised to continue its dominance in 2024.
The concerning part for the Rangers is that this daunting lineup to opposing pitchers will hopefully be fully healed with Seager coming off a hernia surgery in January and designated hitter Ezequiel Duran injuring his calf during spring training. The injuries don't stop there, though, as the pitching staff has their own (we'll get there). But the Rangers could be getting even better with the addition of their rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford, who made the Opening Day roster.
The former No. 4 overall pick for the Rangers last season almost got called up to the postseason roster last year when Garcia went down with an oblique injury. In spring training, he slashed .365/.423/.714 with an OPS of 1.137.
The Rangers now have a good mix of youth, experience, and depth that is good enough to win them a second consecutive World Series title.
The Rangers pitching could get healthy at the right time
Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers MLB Opening Day starter, is obviously back, as is Andrew Heaney and Jon Gray, along with Dane Dunning, who finished 12-7 with a 3.70 ERA. The most expensive part of their rotation, however, won't see the field until later in the season. Max Scherzer is looking at a late May, early June arrival, while Jacob deGrom won't be back until at least August at the earliest. And then there's free agent signing Tyler Mahle, who is expected back in July.
You could look at that in a negative or positive way. If the Rangers can hold on to what they've got for the first couple of months, staying within reach of the AL West, then adding on their most dominant pitchers in the latter half of the season probably bodes well for them. That especially goes for someone like Scherzer who'll turn 40 in July. The future hall of famer has dealt with a number of injuries late in his career, so not having him until later in the season, easing him in, seems the better option.
If all this does come to fruition and these pitchers can come back and contribute, imagine the Rangers rotation come and the options Texas can have in October. They weren't exactly afforded that luxury last year.
The Rangers bullpen has been completely overhauled
Despite finishing slightly better than expected in the World Series with a 4.21 ERA (per StatMuse), the bullpen has undergone significant changes and improvements for the 2024 season.
Manager Bruce Bochy acknowledged that the bullpen was an issue last year, with the group nearly keeping the Rangers out of the playoffs. However, through internal growth and offseason additions, the bullpen now boasts a deeper and more versatile crop of relief pitchers.
The opening day bullpen includes notable arms such as RHP David Robertson, RHP Kirby Yates, RHP Josh Sborz, RHP Jose Leclerc, LHP Brock Burke, LHP Jacob Latz, RHP Yerry Rodriguez, and RHP Jose Urena. The Rangers also could have some options down at their Triple-A level, further adding to their depth.
The addition of veterans like Robertson and Yates elevates the bullpen without question. Both come with a wealth of experience and a combined 3.15 ERA from last season. With as important as a bullpen is to a World Series competing team, this now shores up what was almost a huge problem from last year, which should give relief to Rangers fans.