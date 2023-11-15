The Marvels featured some pretty big reveals at the end, but they each mean different things. One provided insight into the Young Avengers.

The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, has finally confirmed what many fans have been speculating for years: the Young Avengers are coming to the MCU. The film, which follows the adventures of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), ends with a surprising twist that sets up the formation of a new team of young heroes.

The Big Reveal

In the final scene, Kamala, who has just debuted as Ms. Marvel, meets up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who has been operating as Hawkeye since the events of the Disney+ series of the same name. The two girls bond over their admiration for their mentors, and Kamala reveals that she has a plan to bring together a group of remarkable young people, echoing Nick Fury’s words from the first Avengers movie. She then shows Kate a tablet with the names and photos of two other potential recruits: Cassie Lang and Billy Kaplan.

Cassie Lang, played by Kathryn Newton, is the daughter of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man. She has inherited her father’s ability to grow and shrink in size, and has taken the codename of Stature. She was last seen in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, where she helped her father and Hope Van Dyne, aka the Wasp, stop Kang the Conqueror from destroying the multiverse. Although she did not appear in The Marvels, but Kamala says that she knows of her existence thanks to SABRE, a secret organization that monitors superhuman activity.

Billy Kaplan, played by Julian Hilliard, is the son of Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch. He is a powerful reality warper and a magic user, and has taken the codename of Wiccan. He was last seen in WandaVision, where he and his twin brother Tommy were created by Wanda’s chaos magic, but seemingly vanished when she restored the reality of Westview. However, in the post-credits scene, Wanda heard their voices calling for her help, implying that they still exist somewhere in the multiverse.

The Core-Four

These four characters are the core members of the Young Avengers, a team of teenage heroes that first appeared in the comics in 2005. They were created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, and were inspired by the legacy of the original Avengers. They also included other members, such as Patriot, Hulkling, Iron Lad, Speed, Vision, and Prodigy, some of whom have already been introduced or hinted at in the MCU.

The Young Avengers have been a fan-favorite team for years, and many have been hoping to see them on the big screen. The MCU has been slowly building up their roster, introducing them in various movies and shows, and teasing their connections and origins. The Marvels is the first film to explicitly acknowledge their existence and their potential as a team, and to set up their leader, Ms. Marvel, as the MCU’s version of Nick Fury.

However, there are still many questions and challenges ahead for the Young Avengers. How will they find each other and form a team? How will they deal with the threats and dangers of the MCU? And most importantly, how will they live up to the legacy of the Avengers?

What's Next For The Young Avengers In The MCU?

The answers to these questions will likely be revealed in future MCU projects, such as the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which will feature Nick Fury and the Skrulls, and the Doctor Strange sequel, The Multiverse of Madness, which will feature Wanda Maximoff and possibly her sons. The Young Avengers may also get their own movie or show, where they can fully showcase their skills and personalities.

The Marvels has opened the door for the Young Avengers, and has given fans a glimpse of the future of the MCU. The Young Avengers are a diverse and dynamic team of young heroes, who have the potential to become the next generation of Avengers. They are ready to take on the world, and we can’t wait to see them in action.