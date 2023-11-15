The Marvels features Ms. Marvel played by Iman Vellani, and so we take a look at who she is as an actress and her character on the film.

Iman Vellani stars as Ms. Marvel in The Marvels, the newest movie from the MCU.

So — who is she? We'll take a look at Iman Vellani and explore all we know about the latest character, and about the actress, with the help of PEOPLE.

All about Iman Vellani

Vellani is a 21-year-old Pakistani-Candaion actress. Her start with the MCU began at Disney+, where she stars as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel. The series was released in June of 2022, and we're awaiting word on season two.

Her role in Ms. Marvel was historic, considering she was the first Muslim superhero in the MCU.

The part was fitting because before getting the role in the series, she was a massive fan of Ms. Marvel.

“I only auditioned [for Ms. Marvel] because I am obsessed with Ms. Marvel and the comics,” she told PEOPLE in an interview back in 2022. “I have so much love for this character and for the Marvel universe and that's really what drove me. It was my first audition and I really only wanted to just meet people at Marvel. I think they just saw how much I love this world and gave me the opportunity and the trust to bring Kamala to life.”

As for prior acting before landing the gig, Ms. Marvel was her first major role.

To prepare as an actress, she attended school for theater. However, at first, she didn't want to be an actress.

“I literally told everyone I wasn't going to be an actor because I went to high school for theater, and it was an art school,” she said. “No one really went into the arts after high school, so I wanted to do more tech-related stuff and work with different mediums to make art.”

Another fun fact about her is her favorite MCU character is Iron Man. If she went to an AvengerCon like her character does on the series, she'd go has him.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel

In the new movie The Marvels, Villani plays Kamal “Ms. Marvel, ” the scene stealer in the Nia DaCosta film.

Her role picks up from where the Disney+ series left off.

As for Ms. Marvel and what she can do, here are some details from Marvel.

Her biography reads, “A Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City, Kamala Khan idolized Super Heroes like Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, never dreaming she'd have the opportunity to join her role models in safeguarding society from the forces of evil. With an inhuman ability to alter shape and size, the newest Ms. Marvel employs an idealistic attitude as much as any power to make the world a better place.”

She can extend her limbs and shift shape into other members, amongst other things.

In the new The Marvels, Kamala is as excited as ever that she's with Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) fighting along with her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As for the actress, she explained how her Kamala is in the film.

“So, for Kamla, it's this romanticized idea. She sees the Avengers as Earth's mightiest heroes. She sees Captain Marvel as this cosmic lady fighting battles in space with her cat. It's so cool. And she listens to Ant-Man podcast and reads his book, and then she reads comics and writes her own fanfic,” Vellani said.

Much more is hopefully to come from Iman Vellani as more sequels are being discussed, along with a new season of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ has been rumored, according to Coming Soon.