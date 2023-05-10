The Chicago White Sox made a slew of roster moves on Wednesday, most notably designating reliever Alex Colome for assignment.

Colome, who was an all-star in 2016, tossed three innings for the White Sox this season, allowing four runs, two of them earned. He walked more batters than he struck out.

Colome was one of the best relief pitchers in baseball from 2016-2020 but has struggled mightily since. During that five-year span, Colome appeared in 275 games and had a 2.62 ERA with 138 saves. He led the MLB in saves with 47 in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The last three seasons, including his brief stint with the White Sox this year, have been dreadful for Colome. In 124 appearances he collected a 4.85 ERA with 11 blown saves. His 5.74 ERA in 53 games last season with the Colorado Rockies was a career-worst.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The White Sox are 13-24 and are hard-pressed for just about everything this season, especially bullpen help. Entering Wednesday, Chicago has the second-worst bullpen ERA in the MLB.

This could be the end of the line for Alex Colome’s career in the MLB. Though teams are always looking for veteran arms out of the bullpen, Colome’s best days are clearly behind him. No matter how desperate teams get, it’s unlikely they’ll be calling for his services over a younger pitcher who could give them a little more than the 34-year-old Colome.

If this is it for Colome, he had a very respectable career. When looking at his overall numbers, there’s nothing that particularly stands out, but a 3.36 career ERA is something he can hang his hat on.