The Chicago White Sox sent All-Star starting pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade this offseason. Now the two organizations are collaborating again, agreeing to terms on a slightly less impactful deal.

Chicago has acquired lefty reliever Cam Booser from Boston, per White Sox reporter Daryl Van Schouwen on X. The Red Sox will receive 18-year-old minor leaguer Yhoiker Fajardo in return. In a corresponding move, White Sox’s outfielder Corey Julks was designated for assignment so Booser could be added to the team’s 40-man roster.

Booser is one of the most interesting players you’ve never heard of. After signing with the Minnesota Twins as an undrafted free agent in 2013, Booser began his professional pitching career in the minors but failed to make it past Single-A ball. As an athlete he endured a broken femur, knee surgery, broken vertebra and labrum surgery before healing up just to be hit by a car that broke his sacrum.

Still Booser persevered. He returned from the sacrum injury to pitch in High-A but was suspended for 50 games for using cannabis. Ultimately, he decided to take the message and retired in 2017 to work as a carpenter. However, four years later, Booser resurfaced in the independent league. He then got a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022, making it all the way to Double-A before the team released him in the middle of the season. He caught on with the Atlantic League and finally signed with the Red Sox in 2023.

After holding his own with Boston's Triple-A affiliate, Booser made the 40-man roster in 2024. He then, at long last, made his major-league debut at the age of 31.

White Sox land left-handed reliever Cam Booser

It being Booser, he was sent back to the minors shortly after. But ultimately he was recalled to Boston and stuck in the majors. And he pitched well for the Red Sox, producing a 3.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 42.2 innings over 43 appearances in 2024.

Now, the Frank Grimes of baseball will be rewarded for his absurd perseverance and remarkable success by being shipped off to the Chicago White Sox.

The 2024 White Sox were the worst team in modern baseball history. Chicago lost a record-breaking 121 games. And that was with Garrett Crochet pitching well for the team. The season was so awful that White Sox's owner Jerry Reinsdorf is considering selling the team.

But overcoming Chicago’s historic ineptitude will be a comparably small challenge for Booser given his path to the majors. Perhaps Booser, who will turn 33 in May of his sophomore season, is exactly the pitcher to help turn the White Sox around.