The Milwaukee Brewers beat the St Louis Cardinals 6-0 on Thursday to open their four-game set. Rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was sensational in his MLB debut, allowing no hits in five innings before leaving with an injury. His call-up necessitated a move from their starting rotation. The Brewers were going to send Aaron Civale to the bullpen, but he requested a trade upon hearing that news. Just a day later, Milwaukee has traded him to the Chicago White Sox, per New York Post insider Jon Heyman.

“Aaron Civale traded to White Sox,” Heyman reported on social media.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers followed up, saying that first baseman Andrew Vaughn would be the return for the Brewers. In 48 games this season, Vaughn has a .531 OPS, -1.6 bWAR, and 43 strikeouts to only seven walks.

Article Continues Below

Civale was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Brewers before last season's MLB trade deadline. In 19 starts with Milwaukee, he posted a 3.84 ERA and went 7-5. He closed out one playoff game last year, pitching three scoreless innings in a Game 1 loss to the New York Mets.

The White Sox have gotten some solid starts from Shane Smith, Adrian Houser, and Martin Perez. Even after trading Garrett Crochet in the offseason, they have been able to pitch a bit. They are on a much better pace than last year, when they set the record with 121 losses in a season. Through 69 games, they are on pace for a 54-108 record.

Civale is in the last year of his contract and has been a solid starter this year. If the Brewers had held on until the trade deadline, a team in need of starting pitching could have given them a higher-end prospect for Civale. But they decided to cut bait quickly and hope that Andrew Vaughn turns it around on a winning team.