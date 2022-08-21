White Sox can breathe sigh of relief after scary Yasmani Grandal injury

The Chicago White Sox had quite an injury scare during their road matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

During the top of the 7th inning, Yasmani Grandal was waived home by third base coach Joe McEwing on a single by Elvis Andrus. The veteran catcher ended up being tagged out by Guardians catcher Luke Maile, and he was then seen grabbing his left knee in a great deal of pain.

Awful scene in Cleveland Yasmani Grandal holding his knee after being sent home. Hope it’s not as bad as it looks. pic.twitter.com/gb2TjnxZof — Starting 9 (@Starting9) August 21, 2022

Grandal was helped off the field and wound up leaving the clubhouse on crutches. At the least, the White Sox have avoided a notable injury concern with the two-time All-Star.

The White Sox announced ahead of their series finale against the Guardians on Sunday, which ended up being postponed, that Grandal was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left knee strain ailment. The team later noted that a medical examination of the catcher’s knee did not reveal any damage to the “ligaments, tendons or cartilage around” it. He is dealing with inflammation that was caused by the hyperextension of the knee.

For now, Grandal is “preliminary projected” to receive the green light to return to in-game action in 10-14 days. In Grandal’s absence, Chicago will be relying on Seby Zavala and also the organization’s No. 30 ranked prospect in catcher Carlos Perez, who was called up to the majors on Sunday.

Overall, the White Sox are still in the race for the top spot in the AL Central, as the reigning division winners are 2.5 games back of the first place Guardians. They also sit at 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the third wild-card spot in the American League.