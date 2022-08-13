White Sox dealt Luis Robert injury blow amid playoff push

The Chicago White Sox are still in reach of both the AL Central title and a Wild Card spot. However, they were handed a concerning injury on Friday night as star Luis Robert sprained his left wrist.

Thankfully, his X-rays came back negative and he’s just listed as day-to-day for now.

Luis Robert left the game with a sprained left wrist. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 13, 2022

This is definitely good news and a best-case scenario. Robert recently missed time after being put on the IL with blurred vision. But, he’s still likely to be out for a bit, which is definitely a blow to their offense.

Robert is easily one of the White Sox’s best hitters this year, slashing .301/336/454 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI in 81 games played. With Chicago fighting every single day to make the postseason, the timing is brutal here.

Thankfully, the White Sox do have one of the better lineups in baseball. They’re hitting .257 as a group (5th in the Majors, but are scoring just 4.3 runs per contest. There’s a good chance now that AJ Pollock moves over to center field from left to replace Robert, with Eloy Jimenez now an option where Pollock usually plays.

On a more positive note, the White Sox did win on Friday, beating Detroit 2-0. Michael Kopech threw six no-hit innings but was pulled. Reynaldo Lopez came in and gave up a hit immediately to Javier Baez.

Chicago finishes up the three-game set this weekend before hosting the Houston Astros on Monday, which is surely going to be a very tough series. Hopefully, Luis Robert could potentially return at some point next week.