White Sox find Tim Anderson replacement in ex-Athletics SS Elvis Andrus

With Tim Anderson on the mend and the AL Central still up for grabs, the Chicago White Sox need to find a suitable replacement for their star shortstop. After trying out several different options (some of which are now injured), they have landed on a free-agent acquisition, Elvis Andrus.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the White Sox are off signing Andrus, who will join them for a crucial four-game series against the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus is signing with the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN. Andrus cleared waivers and is expected to join the White Sox in Cleveland tomorrow. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 18, 2022

Andrus was a two-time All-Star with the championship-contending Texas Rangers from the early 2010s but has spent the last two years with the Oakland Athletics. The soon-to-be-34-year-old has a slash line of .237/.301/.373, 84 hits and eight home runs in 106 games this season. His best days are behind him but he could provide some stability at the position while Anderson recovers from a hand injury.

Injuries have been an issue all season long for the White Sox yet they remain in the division race because of how weak it is. They could win the division in back-to-back years for the first time since 1993 and 1994. With Dylan Cease having a Cy Young-deserving season and Johnny Cueto turning back the clocks, they could surprise the baseball world and salvage their disappointing 2022 campaign.

The White Sox trail the Guardians by two games and the Minnesota Twins by just one. This upcoming series in Cleveland will be extremely important for the playoff push. Andrus turning back the clocks would be a massive help for the Chisox.